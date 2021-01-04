close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 4, 2021

Kidnapped child recovered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 4, 2021

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday recovered a six-year-old child kidnapped for ransom from the Sheikhan village.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle, Waqar Ahmad, told reporters that a six-year-old child, Usman, was kidnapped for ransom from the rural Peshawar. He added the police recovered the child safe and sound while one alleged kidnapper was arrested.

Latest News

More From Peshawar