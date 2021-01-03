City receives trace; scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Cold weather with trace and scattered rain was observed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

They predicted that rain/snow is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while fog is likely to prevail in central and South Punjab at isolated places. Rain/snow is also expected in Murree and Galyat during the period. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury fell down to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 2.6°C and maximum was 12.4°C.