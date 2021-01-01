JI demands appointment of new CII head

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday submitted a calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat on ineffective Council of the Islamic Ideology (CII). The senator, through his calling attention notice, has expressed concerns over ineffectiveness of the CII since retirement it's chairman and other members. The senator wanted the House to take notice of non-appointment of the new CII chairman since retirement of Dr Qibla Ayaz on November 10, 2020. Siraj said that CII, which is an important constitutional institution, is currently incomplete and ineffective.