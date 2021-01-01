PFUJ seeks security, unity for media, self protection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) says the workers need to reunite to launch a decisive movement for security of their jobs and freedom of expression in 2021.

“Enough is enough. It’s now or never,” PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfikar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said in a New Year message. “PFUJ will be launching its struggle with the fullest force on 5th of January for protecting the economic rights of the journalists and for safeguarding freedom of expression in the country.”

The two leaders said the outgoing year was one of the worst years for media industry as more than eight thousand journalists and media workers lost their jobs across the country. They alleged the unholy alliance between the owners and the government not only deprived the job opportunities but also put the entire media industry into financial crisis. Resultantly, several TV channels faced financial losses while a few had to close down. Regional newspapers were also forced to shut down rendering thousands workers jobless. The television channels and newspapers also slapped a salary cut on their employees which has not been restored so far by many organisations.

Shahzada Zulfikar and Nasir Zaidi also noted that during 2020 media faced worst kind of censorship and advice by PTI government besides the arrest of Mir Shakil ur Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief of one of the largest media groups Jang and Geo in fake NAB case. Similarly, the two leaders recalled the attack on Dawn by “unknown persons” and termination of Channel 24 and Bol by misusing PEMRA ordinance. PFUJ leaders said that even now new rules and regulations are being introduced to gag media and to shrink freedom of expression from social media.

They noted that situation in 2020 further worsened when pandemic of Covid-19 hit the country in February and journalists and media workers were forced to work under unprotected circumstances.

Due to Covid-19 journalists community not only faced severe financial crisis but dozens of journalists and media workers lost their lives due to the worst pandemic which is still on globally.

The PFUJ leadership while praising the heroic services rendered by entire media community during the pandemic said its now high time to launch final round of resistance for the economic rights of the workers as well as Press freedom and freedom of expression.

“The economic crises facing the industry and freedom of expression are inter-linked and we are determined to fight for both,” the new year message said. “Enough is enough, we are not going to tolerate pay cuts any more nor would tolerate delay in the implementation of the wage award for newspaper employees.”

The message called upon the affiliated unions across the country as well as all the press clubs to hear themselves for launching the movement from 5th of January.