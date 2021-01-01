HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was ordered back to jail on Thursday as the city’s highest court granted prosecutors an appeal against his bail. Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub in late June in a bid to stamp out dissent.