Asian Beach Games postponed, new dates not announced

KARACHI: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Wednesday postponed the 6th Asian Beach Games which were slated to be held in Sanya, China, from April 2-10, 2021, due to COVID and its related issues.

According to OCA, the Games have been postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and health protocols around the continent.

The new dates of the event will be determined after consultation between the stakeholders.

The OCA said in a press release it had consulted all members of the Executive Board before announcing the postponement.

“The OCA Executive Board decision was made after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC),” it added.

It said the decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.