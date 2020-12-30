LNG scam: NAB opens new inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The NAB has started another enquiry against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an alleged multi-billion LNG scam. The bureau served a notice on Abbasi on Tuesday, asking him to appear before its investigation team on Jan 10, 2021.

"The inquiry has revealed that you [Abbasi] remained minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources and prime minister of Pakistan, involved in selection and appointment of Adnan Gilani to Pakistan LNG Limited as chief operating officer and subsequently as chief executive officer during 2013-2018 period, which related to commission of the said [NAB Ordinance] offence," read the notice, signed by Saleem Ahmed Khan, Addl Director NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB Rawalpindi is conducting an inquiry against Abbasi on appointment of Adnan Gilani to top positions at Pakistan LNG Limited in violation of the rules. Former PM Abbasi was not available for a comment, as he is currently visiting the US. His son Abdullah Abbasi was not aware of the new inquiry.