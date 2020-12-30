close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
AFP
December 30, 2020

2020 was France’s hottest year

World

AFP
December 30, 2020

PARIS: The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster said. It said that the average temperature across France in 2020 was 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the 13.9C (57 Fahrenheit) recorded in 2018, it wrote on Twitter. "The cooler weather we are seeing at the end of this year will not change anything. It is official... 2020 was the hottest year ever recorded" in France, it said.

