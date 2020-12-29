IHC seeks reply from govt on plea seeking education for child beggars

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to respondents on a petition, seeking to increase the education budget and arrangements for out of school children and child beggars.

The court served notices to Secretary Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, Planning Division and others to submit reply within two weeks. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition, filed by Center for Rule of Law Islamabad through its counsel Majid Bashir Advocate.

During hearing, the petitioner prayed the court to issue directives for arrangements to provide education to child beggar in federal capital and provinces as well. It also prayed the court to direct the authority concern to increase education budget to 4%.

The petitioner pleaded that access of the common citizens should be ensure to the private educational institutions besides introducing uniform curriculum. It also prayed the court that monitoring committees should be set up to view the educational arrangements at union council level. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.