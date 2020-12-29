Driving licence tickets of 2020 not valid in 2021

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has announced that driving license tickets of 2020 cannot be used in 2021. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hammad Abid has asked the citizens to use the old tickets before Dec 31, 2020. He said that there were 19 driving license centers in the City and three driving testing centers. Under door-to-door campaign, two mobile learner vans were also working.

accidents: Around 12 people died, whereas 727 were injured in 671 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 414 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 313 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.