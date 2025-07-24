Princess Charlotte’s latest clip has the internet gushing

Princess Charlotte steals the crown with her Royal resemblance.

Princess Charlotte has sent royal fans into a frenzy following her adorable appearance in a new video marking Prince George’s 12th birthday.

The charming clip, released this week, features the Wales children George, Charlotte, and Louis enjoying outdoor moments together, believed to be filmed in their Norfolk garden.

In one scene, the siblings stroll through the greenery. Another tender moment shows George and Charlotte lifting little Louis into the air as bursts of giggles echo in the background, leaving fans gushing over the trio’s bond and Charlotte’s sweet sibling dynamic.

While the touching video celebrating Prince George’s 12th birthday prompted a wave of well wishes for the young royal, it was Princess Charlotte who ended up stealing much of the spotlight.

Royal fans were quick to point out Charlotte’s striking resemblance to a key senior royal, with many taking to social media to marvel at just how much the 10 year-old mirrors her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

From her poised demeanor to her facial expressions, viewers couldn’t help but draw comparisons, with one fan commenting, “She’s the Queen’s double!”

Another said: "I see Princess Charlotte in the late Queen."