KP govt seals 20 bus stands over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR: Transport Department Khyber Pakht-unkhwa has sealed 20 bus stands over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 1538 others across the province have been issued warning, said a report of the department issued here on Sunday.
On the directives of the KP Minister for Transport, Shah Mohammad Wazir and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus was in progress in the province. The report said that 586 commuters vehicles have been impounded while a fine of Rs7.885 million was also imposed on 32219 vehicles.