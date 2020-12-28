Seven FC men martyred repelling terror attack in Harnai

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom while repulsing raiding terrorists in the Harnai area of Balochistan, following which a large scale search and clearance operation was under way, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“Terrorist fire raid on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late last night,” the ISPR said in a statement. “During intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while repulsing raiding terrorists,” it added.

The area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehend fleeing miscreants, the Army’s media wing said, adding that a large scale search and clearance operation is in progress.

The ISPR stressed: “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.”

It identified the martyrs as Naib Subedar Gulzar a resident of Mianwali, Sepoy Faisal of Hafizabad, Sepoy Abdul Wakeel of Pishin, Sepoy Sher Zaman of Kohat, Sepoy Jamal of Dera Bugti, Abdul Rauf of Dera Ghazi Khan and Faqeer Muhammad of Muzafargarh.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet that he was “saddened to hear of the seven brave soldiers’ martyrdom as a result of terrorist attack on FC post in Harnai Balochistan late last night”. He added: “My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to their families. Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian-backed terrorists.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident, tweeting: “Strongly condemn Charag incident on FC and area.”

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid vowed that the terrorists would be brought to their “logical end”. In a series of tweets, Rashid said: “Terrorists cannot demoralise our forces with their cowardly acts.” He also said the “blood of FC martyrs would not be in vain”, vowing that the terrorists would be eliminated.

Expressing his grief over the soldiers’ martyrdom, the interior minister strongly condemned the attack on FC checkpost. “The FC personnel bravely faced the enemy,” he added.