‘PDM group of people with different ideologies’

HAFIZABAD: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism MPA Muhammad Mamoon Jaffar Tarar has said that the PDM is a group of people with different ideologies who could not move ahead to achieve their common goals. Talking to reporters here n Saturday, he said that the differences of the PDM parties would soon become a reality in front of the people. He said that the PTI government inherited different problems when the party came into power in 2018 elections. He claimed that the government was trying to provide job opportunities to the youth according to their ability. He said that PM Imran Khan was committed to make Pakistan an Islamic and welfare state. He said that Maryam Nawaz’s political future in the PML-N looks bleak so she was fighting for her political survival from the artificial platform of PDM which would end soon.

ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN: Health CEO Dr Rahmatullah Saqib has said that first anti-polio campaign of 2021 will begin from January 11 to 15. Talking here on Saturday, he told that 290,000 children upto the age of five years would be vaccinated during the drive. He said that 535 teams had been formed to go door-to-door to vaccinate the children. He said that all arrangements had been made for the anti-polio drive and duties of employees of other concerned departments, including health, had also been assigned.