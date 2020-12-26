Bilawal visits Khursheed to discuss political issues

SUKKUR: The PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Sukkur on Friday to meet party’s senior leader and MNA, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at NICVD in Sukkur to discuss scheduling the PDM’s rally on December 27, on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Reports said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also discussed the current political scenario and upcoming PDM’s rally at Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana. They said Khursheed Shah has briefed him about the NAB’s reference against him and his family members, adding that Bilawal also received some suggestions for scheduling the PDM’s rally on December 27.

Khursheed Shah suggested the PPP’s chairman to contest Senate’s elections and for that he should convince the PDM leadership. They also discussed the new mutation of the Covid-19 and its possible dangers. The leaders discussed about the upcoming by-elections on three constituencies in Sindh and the census issues, suggesting not avoid from dialogues, if the PM wished to talk with the opposition. Meanwhile, Khursheed Shah has appreciated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speeches and media talks over the political issues, comparing him with ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.