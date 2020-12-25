‘Ofcom proved India hub of terrorism, extremism’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday India had become a hub of terrorism and extremism.

In a tweet, the minister said the notice of Ofcom, the UK’s regulator for the communications services, was a clear manifestation of India's humiliation at the global level. He added Ofcom has exposed Indian Channel Republic TV's hate narrative against Pakistan and unmasked the Indian business of lies.

In another tweet, the minister said Maryam Nawaz's journey from meetings to rallies and corner meetings pointed to her bleak political future. “The people stand by the cause, they are not ready to be the fuel of vested interest politics,” The minister claimed that her (Maryam’s) politics ended before it even started. “Longing for the buds that have withered away before blossoming,” he wrote.