Under-19 camp in Lahore from January 4

KARACHI: A total of 31 teenagers have been called for a six-week training camp at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore from January 4, 2021, for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in West Indies in 2022.

The camp is the first of a series that will be staged throughout the year at various High Performance Centres across the country. The objective to set up the camp 12 months prior to the event proper is to ensure the Pakistan team is fully prepared for the competition it last won in 2006, said the PCB.

Saleem Jaffar, Chair of the Junior Selection Committee, said they had made a strategic decision to start preparations at least 12 months in advance and that too under the supervision of the best available coaches at the National High Performance Centre. “While it will ensure our leading U19 cricketers get sufficient time to prepare for the World Cup, this fits perfectly with our strategy that revolves around identifying the best available talent at the grassroots level and providing them with an environment where they can develop and get ready for the bigger stage.