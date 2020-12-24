Punjab Navy Commander calls on Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor's House Lahore and discussed various issues during the meeting.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region. The professionalism of Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis. He said that India has always tried to conspire but the Pakistan Navy has always given a befitting answer and has reduced India's pride to dust.

Sarwar said that the nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan Navy. He said that Pakistan Navy is working with the international navies to ensure peace and stability in the world waters.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander Lahore Commodore Nematullah said that the officers and young men of Pakistan Navy are committed to defend the motherland till the last drop of blood.