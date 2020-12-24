CM Usman Buzdar for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed strict monitoring of ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion in a transparent manner.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM said that the parliamentarians, secretaries, commissioners and DCs should regularly monitor development schemes in their areas and make it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality of development projects.

The officials concerned should check the standard of construction work and a formal certificate be taken about it. The timely completion of the development schemes is imperative to facilitate people, he added and emphasised that any delay will not be tolerated.

The monitoring of development schemes is aimed to ensure transparency as bungling is a story of the past. No one will be allowed to plunder as development schemes are initiated with the hard-earned money of people. The divisional and district level monitoring committees should review progress in their areas and send their reports to the CM Office, he added.

Incentive for setting up industrial units approved: The Punjab government Wednesday extended deadline for establishment of industrial units in industrial estates to plots allottees till June 30, 2021 under industrial estate policy 2019.

Earlier, the deadline was December 31, 2020 whereas a large number of allottees did not establish or start work on their allotted plots in the industrial estates. The extension was approved in the 114th Board of Directors meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) chaired by the Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at PSIC committee room.

Further, the board also approved an incentive package for setting up industrial units by plots allottees in different small industrial estates. Under the package, the allottees completing their industrial units within the stipulated period will be given a 50 per cent discount in the admissible non-development charges.

The government has provided the opportunity to plots allottees to set up their industrial units due to coronavirus and the plots will be cancelled in case of failure in setting up industrial units, the minister warned.

The PSIC board also approved to establish a handicrafts development centre in Vohwa area of Taunsa Tehsil in DG Khan to train the local women.

The minister directed for observing rules for hiring a consultant for an engineering consultancy in PSIC building and demanded to provide a performance report of the regional directors. Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasised that 100 per cent colonisation of industrial estates is a policy of the Punjab government. It would promote trade and economic activities, he said. He pointed out that an incentive package has been announced for the allottees of small industries estates and the industrialists can benefit from the Punjab Rozgar Scheme as well. He said private universities should also be included in the programme of setting up R&D centres in universities.