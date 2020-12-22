RPO visits transport terminals

KOHAT: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema on Monday paid a surprise visit to the city’s transport terminals in connection with anti-Corona measures, where he distributed free masks to passengers.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal and ASP Waqas Rafique also accompanied him on the occasion. He urged them to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs and instructed the passengers to use safety masks and take precautions against coronavirus, including maintaining social distance.

On the occasion, RPO distributed free safety masks among the passengers and made them aware of the benefits of using the masks. He said that implementation of SOPs issued by the NCOC during the second wave of Corona would be ensured in all circumstances. He warned that any shortcomings in the anti-corona measures should be addressed.