Two workers die in roof collapse incidents in Lahore

LAHORE: A worker was killed when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Alhafeez Colony (Marghzar Colony) area on Sunday. Police said that the worker Muhammad Amin was at work when suddenly the roof caved in. He was buried alive and died on the spot. On getting information, the rescuers reached there and pulled the body from under the debris.