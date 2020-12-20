Progress on Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway reviewed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the proposed Peshawar-Di-Khan Motorway Project would usher in a new era of prosperity and development in the region.

He was speaking at a meeting to review progress on the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway Project

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Communications and Works Ijaz Ansari and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about different aspects of the proposed motorway project, including its salient features, estimated cost and various options for its execution.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to consider all the available options for its execution and come up with the most feasible and economic option.

Mahmood Khan said that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway would play a key role in strengthening the provincial economy, adding that the incumbent government would go all-out to execute the project.

It was told that the engineering design and PC-1 of the project had been submitted to the Planning and Development Department for approval, which would be cleared within the next week for onward submission to the Central Development Working Party. It was also informed that the total length of the motorway was 360 kilometer having six lanes and 19 interchanges.

About seven kilometer two tunnels would be constructed in Kohat and Karak districts, the meeting was told, adding, the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 258 billion.