Smart lockdown extended in hotspot areas of six cities

LAHORE : The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in six cities till December 31 in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of Covid-19 cases amidst rising second wave of coronavirus in the province.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Saturday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Hafizabad. The smart lockdown is imposed in 22 hotspot areas in five towns of district Lahore including Samanabad Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Nishtar Town, Allama lqbal Town and Cantt areas.

In Lahore, certain localities of Nishtar Block, Satluj Block and Wahdat Road in Samanabad Town, Guldasht Town near Rangers Headquarter, Riwaz Garden and Lahore Medical Housing Scheme in Aziz Bhatti Town, DHA Phase 1, 2, 5, Askari 10, Cavalry Ground Extension and Zarrar Shaheed Road in Cantt; Kamahan and Green Town in Nishtar Town; and Military Accounts Cooperative Housing Society, Township, Khayaban-e-Ameen Housing Society, Jauhar Town and Wapda Town in Allama Iqbal Town came under the smart lockdown.

Meanwhile, 36 Covid-19 patients died and another 584 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the toll of fatalities raised to 3,558 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 130,706 in the province.

Out of a total of 130,706 infections in Punjab, as many as 127,926 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 15,133 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,270,208 in the province. After 3,558 fatalities and recovery of a total of 118,827 patients, as many as 8,321 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.