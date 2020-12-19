PAFâ€™s Noor becomes national U19 squash champion

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman of PAF annexed Under-19 category title in the National Junior Squash Championship Friday as he fought back from two games down to defeat Muhammad Ashab Irfan from Punjab here at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

In an entertaining final, Ashab claimed the first two games by exhibiting a fine array of exciting shots. Following 11-4 win in the first game, Ashab maintained pressure on Noor winning the second 11-7.

Noor, however, fought back well making full use of his reach and diversity of shots to win the third 11-6. Both the players were seen fighting against each other in the fourth as Ashab was enjoying edge at one stage. Noor stayed cool and took the battle back to his opponent, striking winners and sometimes forcing Ashab to commit unforced errors. After winning the fourth game 11-7, both players were seen engaged in long rallies and attacking shots. However, Noor stayed ahead winning the fifth 11-7. The match lasted for 35 minutes.