This refers to the article ‘Hunger in America’ (Dec 17) by Rajan Menon. Undoubtedly, the Covid-19 pandemic has created so many challenges for almost all countries. Since many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, they are now unable to even purchase essential food items. Even in a developed country like the US, food insecurity has skyrocketed. The situation in developing countries is even worse. If we continue to take the virus lightly, we will face even more severe challenges.

There is still time to follow SOPs to defeat this deadly virus. Our country is already facing so many crises, we cannot afford to let the pandemic create more problems for us.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran