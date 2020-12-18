Liaquat Baloch warns against premature Senate polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has warned the PTI government against holding Senate elections prematurely; saying reducing the constitutional tenure of a state institution would open the doors for holding premature elections of parliament and provincial assemblies.

Talking to media Thursday, Baloch expressed concerns that Imran-led government was destroying the democratic parliamentary institutions and process in every possible way. He said the Constitution has laid down the tenure of Senate and procedure of holding elections on preferential proportionate representation basis.

He warned that PTI government could not unilaterally amend this constitutional procedure through ordinances, adding that if such a decision was taken it would complicate the existing political, democratic and electoral crises beyond recovery.