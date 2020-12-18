IT Deptt, HOPE-87 sign agreement

PESHAWAR: Department of Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and international welfare organization HOPE-87 Thursday inked an agreement to start technical education programme under voucher schemes for Pakistani youth and Afghan refugees.

The agreement signed in the presence of Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Taraqai and Advisory to CM on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash here. Under the agreement both sides would convince enrollment of out of school children, girls community schools, school safety programs, online portal and setting up of IT labs at schools and second shift at schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Shahram Taraqai said that education department is implementing digitalization policy, adding that his department is also working on smart school plan.

CM’s aide on IT Ziaullah Bangash said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, mega projects are being initiated in IT sector and for the purpose digital city has been approved in Haripur district.

Ziaullah said that IT department would provide all possible assistance and support to education department for enrollment of out of school children under the voucher scheme while digital skills and online classes would also be introduced.

He said that recently 200 female students were provided online training with the support of Telenor mobile company which would help them secure jobs in IT sector. The ceremony was attended by Country Director HOPE-87 Shoaib Haider, Afghan Consul General Najibullah Ahmedzai and representatives of IT team and HOPE-87.