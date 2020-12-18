Jamshed Bachaa passes away

PESHAWAR: Jamshed Bachaa, the father of National Bank of Pakistan’s country head for Afghanistan, Syed Gohar Ali Shah, has died.

He was buried in his native village, Chamdheri, in Mardan district. His Namaz-i-Janaza was largely attended. His Qul will be offered at Chamdheri village located near the Bakhshali Interchange in Mardan district on the Swat Motorway on Thursday.

The deceased Jamshed Bachaa’s other sons include lawyer Kausar Ali and Colonel Qasim Ali. His nephew Mohammad Arshad is vice-president at the National Bank of Pakistan.