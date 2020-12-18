SC admonishes NAB for ‘selective’ application of laws

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday admonished the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for “selectively applying its law on individuals”, Geo News reported.

The apex court made the remarks while hearing a bail plea filed by Dr Dinshaw and Jameel Baloch in a fake bank accounts case filed against them by the NAB. During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court was not satisfied with NAB’s performance in the case. “A person is in jail for 20 months, while the main accused is moving about freely,” observed Justice Bandial. In response, NAB’s prosecutor said the accountability watchdog had only arrested those individuals who either refused to cooperate with the authorities or rejected a plea bargain. “NAB’s attitude, in this case, shows partiality,” said Justice Sajjad Ali Shah upon hearing the comments of the NAB’s lawyer. He added that the bureau’s attitude “reflects its mindset”.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said the bureau arrested an elderly person like Dr Dinshaw but let 27 others go scot-free. “This is the reason why everyone is talking about NAB [negatively] all day long,” said Justice Akbar.

Justice Bandial agreed and said due to the actions of the accountability watchdog, traders have stopped coming in Pakistan because of apprehensions. “Pakistan should learn from the example of Japan where the law and accountability go hand in hand,” he said.

Addressing NAB’s prosecutor, the court said the bureau arrested a man from a motorway, making it seem as if he was about to flee the country. In response, NAB’s prosecutor said the bureau did not arrest him. “Apart from you and the chairman of NAB, name one person who praises the bureau,” Justice Shah asked the prosecutor, adding that the accused NAB authorities arrested were “mere puppets”.

The court also observed that the bureau also failed to explain the reason for not arresting 27 other people who have been accused in the fake bank accounts case. “Some are arrested for petty accusations but some roam about freely despite committing major crimes,” said Justice Bandial. “Public office holders should be held accountable. NAB is applying its laws selectively.”