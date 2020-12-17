US recognises Morocco’s sovereignty as UN plan

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco for Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune has lauded US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the South Western Provinces, is a major development and a historic milestone.

The ousting-US President Donald Trump has recently issued a presidential proclamation recognising Moroccan sovereignty over its southern provinces. The proclamation further said the independent Sahrawi state is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that the genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution.

President Trump urged the rivals to engage in discussions without delay and using Morocco’s autonomy plan, presented to the United Nations on April 2007, as the only framework to negotiate. The USA also affirmed to open a consulate in Dakhla, one the major cities in the South Western Provinces, to promote economic and business opportunities in the region.