Noor edges past Farhan to stay on U19 squash title course

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman of PAF stayed on course for the National Junior Squash Championship title with a close victory over Muhammad Farhan Hashmi from Punjab in the Under-19 semi-final here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Wednesday.



Noor beat Farhan 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6 in a five-game thriller that lasted for 42 minutes.

After losing two of the first three games, Noor came back strongly to win the next two in style. He was impressive when it came to making the best use of his reach.

Noor will now play Punjabâ€™s Ashab Irfan, who got the better of Khushal Riaz (KP) 10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in the second semi-final.

Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAF) also looked favourite to win the Under-17 category title as he defeated Fahad Sharif (KP) 11-3, 9-3 (rtd) to make it to the final, where he will face Huzaifa Zahid (KP), who defeated Muhammad Ammad (PAF) 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 after a tough 58-minute semi-final.

Girlsâ€™ Under-19 event will see Zynab Khan (Sindh) playing Maira Hussain (KP) in the final.

Results: Boysâ€™ Under-13 semi-finals: Muhammad Zaman (Sindh) bt Umair Arif (KP) 6-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7; Huraira Khan (KP) bt Yashwa (Pb) 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-5.

Boysâ€™ Under-15 semi-finals: Anas Ali Shah (Pb) bt Saboor Khan (CAA) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8; Yaseen Khattak (PAF) bt Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.

Boysâ€™ Under-17 semi-finals: Huzaifa Zahid (KP) bt Muhammad Ammad (PAF) 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9; Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Fahad Sharif (KP) 11-3, 9-3, (retired hurt).

Boysâ€™ Under-19 semi-finals: Noor Zaman (PAF) bt Muhammad Farhan Hashmi (Pb) 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-6; Ashab Irfan (Pb) bt Khushal Riaz (KP) 10-12,11-5, 11-3, 11/-.

Girlsâ€™ Under-19 semi-finals: Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Noorul Ain Ejaz (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 11-4; Maira Hussain (KP) bt Hira Aqeel (KP) 3-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9, 13-11.