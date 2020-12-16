Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of APS carnage

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the bloodshed of the innocent children and martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, would continue to shake the conscience of the nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime were not brought to justice.

In his message on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of the APS Peshawar carnage, Bilawal saluted the martyred students and their brave parents, whose immeasurable agony can only be felt by the families of those who also had their loved ones martyred by terrorists.

“Being the son of a martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, I, and the PPP, stand in complete solidarity with these parents,” he added. He paid glowing tribute to the innocent souls whose loss shook the nation, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to prove that terrorists are not powerful than it.