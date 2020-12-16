Govt to introduce Human Rights Action Plan, says minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was introducing Human Rights Action Plan to boost the human rights protection system.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Human Rights Action Plan, said a handout. Secretary Law and Human Rights Massod Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.

The law minister said the human rights plan had been prepared by inviting inputs of stakeholders and responsibilities have been assigned to the authorities concerned in a systematic and effective way.

He said that the action plan was a milestone achievement of the provincial government that would synergise efforts regarding protection of human rights.

He said that the government was taking steps for protection of human rights especially of women, adding the database system had been set up in the human rights directorate that had been appreciated worldwide.