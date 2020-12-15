ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said industrial development was vital to economic growth adding that the government was committed to ensuring ease-of-doing-business for the investors.

Chairing the 7th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he said the economic activities generated by SEZs will increase job opportunities for local skilled and un-skilled labour and directed provision of utility services, including electricity and gas, to the SEZs on priority.

Federal Ministers Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, chairman Board of Investment, chairman FBR, deputy chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, CEOs of provincial Boards of Investments, president FPCCI and senior officers, including secretary BOI, attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and deputy governor State Bank joined the meeting via video link. The meeting was apprised that there were 19 SEZs notified in the country. The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

The Board meeting approved the launch of online SEZ Management Information System, whereby the approval process will be digitalized and streamlined. It will also act as a one-window for investors and will ensure transparency. The SEZ Board also approved award of status of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan and Service Long March Tyre in Sindh SEZs.