State has failed to provide justice: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned PM’s adviser on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar for a hearing related to delayed justice case on December 24.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a case related to the undue delay in the delivery of justice to the citizens of Pakistan. During the hearing, Justice Minallah expressed his disapproval and said the state has completely failed in fulfilling its responsibilities regarding the provision of immediate justice to the citizens of Pakistan as per the country’s Constitution. “According to the Constitution of the country, speedy and immediate justice is the right of every citizen but the situation has turned into a dismal one,” he added.

“Look at the courts you have built and how the citizens are facing so many problems there,” he said while addressing the deputy attorney general. Justice Minallah added that all the obstacles in the delivery of justice are created by the state but the courts are ultimately blamed for that. “We are not interested in the reports that you submit to the court. Tell me what state institutions have practically done to help the citizens,” he questioned.

He further remarked that you have to come up with a practical solution related to the speedy delivery of justice within 10 days otherwise; we will have to summon higher officials to court. The IHC also said the state has completely failed to fulfilling its responsibilities of providing speedy justice, adding that the federal Capital should have an ideal justice system. The court remarked that Shahzad Akbar should appear before the court and explain what steps are being taken in this connection.