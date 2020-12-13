YFK sets free doves to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: In a unique act of solidarity with the cause of oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), international Kashmir lobby group, Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), sets free 200 doves to send a message of peace to the world in connection with the ‘World Human Rights Day’ here at Fatimah Jinnah Park.

Large number of renowned people joined the YFK on the occasion symbiosis with freedom for Kashmir. Kashmiri activists, including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers and civil society members, joined event to mark the day to let the world know Kashmir needs peace and secession of subjugation.

Despite inclement weather, the huge participation of the people was an expression of solidarity with the freedom struggle of IHK people. Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Zaman Bajwa and others expressed their concerns on the recent situation in held Jammu and Kashmir, where Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity as it speaks volumes about the champions of so-called world's largest democracy. They impressed upon the need to check the brutalities by every possible mean.

The participants of the event asked the world community to raise their voices for the people of held Kashmir and stand up against the human rights violations committed by India. They demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir, which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.