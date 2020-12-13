Ties with Saudi Arabia stronger: Sarwar

LAHORE : Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki while the governor accepted the invitation of Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Maliki to visit Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, various issues including relations between the two countries were discussed. Governor Ch Sarwar termed the relations between the two countries stronger than a rock and said respect for the custodians of the two holy mosques is obligatory on every Muslim. Pak-Saudi bilateral relations are deep and historic and the hearts of the people of the two countries still beat together. Ideal relations between the two countries are a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis. Saudi Arabia always works hand in hand with Pakistan. The cooperation of Saudi government in the development of Pakistan is commendable. People of Pakistan have a heartfelt and spiritual connection with Saudi Arabia, he added. The governor said Pakistan stands side by side with Saudi Arabia to safeguard the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia, adding under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia have become stronger than ever.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki said Pakistan has never been left alone before and will never be left alone in the future. We consider Pakistan as our home and we will continue to play our role in its development. Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like two brothers, he added.