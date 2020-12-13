close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
AFP
December 13, 2020

Senegal football chief warns of Covid-19 ‘death warrant’

Sports

AFP
December 13, 2020

DAKAR: The president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) Augustin Senghor, a candidate for the same role at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said on Friday he feared for sport in his country due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, the west African state’s government announced that the ban on public gatherings, including sports training, will remain in place.

“It’s clear that if it’s put in place or renewed, it’s a death warrant for Senegalese sport,” Senghor said on the FSF’s Facebook page.

“One year or more without playing sport in a country becomes worrying. We need to play because it’s good for public health and our young people,” he added.

