LHC reinstates MS suspended by secy

MULTAN: Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Friday reinstated Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Shahid Bukhari, who was suspended by the Punjab health secretary on the charge of negligence, court sources said.

The court also suspended implementation of a notification, issued by the Punjab health secretary, and sent him a call-up notice for January 19, 2021.

The court also issued an order to release the salary of Nishtar Hospital MS, which was withheld by the government. While arguing in the court, counsel for the petitioner said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Nishtar Hospital on November 14. The counsel said the health secretary suspended the MS on negligence charges.

Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada was posted as MS Nishtar Hospital in grade-20 on the orders of Punjab Secretary Specialized Healthcare. According to the rules, the power to issue a notification of suspension rests directly with the Punjab chief minister, while the health secretary did not have the powers to do so. No show-cause notice or charge-sheet had been issued to him, the counsel said.

The counsel referred to a verdict and said that the court, in its order dated Feb 27, 2020, had clarified that direct suspension without issuing show-cause notice was against the rules. The order was also included in the judgment of July 15, 2020. The court suspended the orders and sought clarification from the Punjab government.