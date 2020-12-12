BoG forms another committee to probe deaths at KTH

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has formed another inquiry committee to investigate the incident of lack of oxygen that led to the loss of seven lives in the hospital last week.

Senior faculty members, different organisations of the doctors and the suspended employees had expressed dissatisfaction over the recommendations of the previous inquiry committee and felt that members of the board of governors were in extreme pressure from the government when the tragic incident happened and they wanted the committee to conduct investigations as per their wishes. The shortage of oxygen gas had caused the seven deaths, six of them suffering from coronavirus.