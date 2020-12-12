Land dispute claims life

LAHORE :A man was shot dead while another injured in the Defence C area on Friday. Two parties had a dispute of land. They resorted to use of fire-arms. As a result, two persons received bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where one of them died. The

victim has been identified as M Umair.

STABBED TO DEATH: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother in Shahdara Town on Friday. The victim 'S' was inside her house while her parents were away. Her brother, the suspect Suleman Labba, attacked her with bricks on some issue. He stabbed her so brutally until she died.

BODY FOUND: A body of a 45-year-old woman was recovered from Kahna. A passerby spotted the body floating in the canal. Police removed the body to morgue. The body was packed in a sack. She had marks of torture and her throat was also slit with a sharp edged weapon.

SHOT DEAD: A 35-year-old man was found shot dead under suspicious circumstances in Miani Saab graveyard on Friday. The victim was spotted by some passersby visiting the graves of their loved ones. They spotted the victim in a pool of blood. He had a pistol in his hand also. Lytton Road police removed the body to morgue.