Protecting citizens’ rights state’s responsibility: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said it was the state's responsibility to protect the rights of its citizens.

In his message on the occasion of ''Human Rights Day'' being celebrated across the world, he said the PPP since its inception had been fighting for the rights of people.

“Our struggle for equal respect and protection of human rights of every citizen will continue without bothering about the difficulties on its way," he added.

Bilawal said countries were adjudged through their human rights record and progress and prosperity were naturally linked to upholding human rights of every citizen regardless of religion, gender, creed, caste or ethnicity.

“Freedom of expression, freedom of religion and belief, women and children’s rights and protection of vulnerable segments should be ensured for a peaceful and progressive society,” he added.He urged the international community to take notice of the grave violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K) and pressure India to stop its atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir and respect their right to self-determination.