Fri Dec 11, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 11, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $20.40bln

Business

Our Correspondent Â 
December 11, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s foreign exchange reserves increased $161 million, or 0.78 percent, during the week ended December 4, the central bank said on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.402 billion, compared with $20.241 billion in the previous week.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $359 million from multilateral / bilateral sources, including $307 million from the Asian Development Bank, the SBPâ€™s statement said.

After accounting for external debt repayments, the SBP reserves increased $188 million to $13.298 billion, it added. The forex reserves held by the commercial banks fell to $7.103 billion from $7.130 billion.

