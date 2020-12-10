Pak cricketers attend training sessions in Queenstown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers Wednesday spent sufficient time on the field in Queenstown following a wait of 18 days that include 14-day quarantine period.

Shaheens started their training in the morning while the national T20 team resumed the exercise session in the afternoon.

“Cricketers got engaged in all kind of activities including running, jogging, physical training and even net practice in an extended session at the ground. Some players were seen making extra efforts to get back in the top groove for the T20 series ahead,” an official accompanying the team said.

Later Head Coach Misbahul Haq had separate sessions with national team members and Shaheens. It is believed that Misbah’s interaction with the players was meant to boost morale of the whole contingent.

“The lecture was given with an intention to help players regain their confidence following the tough 15 days. He also advised players to work hard in days to come, saying these hiccups are part of professional athletes’ life. Misbah asked the players to make sure that they go into international matches with the best frame of mind. He hoped that every player is capable of putting in his best efforts and would help Pakistan go on to play exceptionally well in the T20 series,” a source within the team told ‘The News’ from Queenstown.

Misbah also urged Shaheens to work hard and grab the opportunity coming their way as a member of an emerging team.