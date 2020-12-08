Thalassemia Center Jacobabad closed for six months

SUKKUR: The Thalassemia Center of Jacobabad, which also caters to the bordering areas of Balochistan, is closed for the last six months, jeopardising the lives of those afflicted with the blood disorder.

The Thalassemia Center of Jacobabad catered to as many as over 500 patients, which according to Dr. Ahmed Bakhash Jakhrani, District Health Officer, Jacobabad, was forced to wrap up six months ago due to suspension of funds by the provincial government. The DHO said a summary for the funds has been sent to the government and the centre would reopen as soon as the funds are released. However, he said within a fortnight, a branch of Muhammadi Blood Bank will open in the Civil Hospital, Jacobabad.

The Thalassemia patients regularly need blood supplies to make up for their blood loss and the closure of the centre has made them miserable. The tormented patients and in several cases their parents are desperately seeking help for the last six months but to no vail. They have demanded the intervention of the chief minister Sindh, health minister and other top officials to reopen the Thalassemia Center of Jacobabad in order to save precious lives. They criticised the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who declared health and education as his top priorities, but it does not seem to be translating into reality.