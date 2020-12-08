Commissioner for implementing corona SOPs in markets, marriage halls

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the coordination committee for anti-corona measures was held here on Monday.

The meeting was held in the chair of Commissioner Saqib Manan in while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Faisalabad Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendents Allied, District Headquarters, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad Dr Khurram Altaf, Asif Hameed Salimi, Dr Ijaz Akhtar, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, DDHO Dr Asif Shahzad and Health Department officers were also present. During the meeting, the DC apprised about the details of implementation of SOPs in markets, bazaars and public places during the first wave of corona epidemic, distribution of face masks and implementation of other anti-precautionary measures. He said that during screening of 45,540 people since February to August, 5,640 patients of corona were reported out of which 5,421 recovered and 219 died. He also gave details of quarantine centres, testing and quarantining of passengers of foreign flights at the airport. He said that since September 1, out of 58,130 suspects, 1,142 confirmed cases had been registered, 631 had been recovered and 46 had died while the rest were under treatment and quarantine in hospitals and homes.