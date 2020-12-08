Woman, son injured in explosion at their house in Malir

A woman and her son sustained burn injuries after an explosion occurred at their house in the Malir locality on Monday.

According to police, the explosion occurred at a house located near Shesh Mahel in Muhabbat Nagar in Malir within the jurisdiction of the Malir City police station. The blast was so loud that it was heard miles away, causing panic and fear in the area. Ambulances from different welfare organisations and a large contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, also reached the house and transported the casualties to a hospital.

The surroundings of the property were also cordoned off to inquire into the incident as experts from the bomb disposal squad reached the property to ascertain the nature of the explosion. The injured woman was identified as 52-year-old Shama, wife of Shabbir Ahmed, and her son as Hussain, 28.

According to SHO Wasim Ahmed, initial investigations suggested that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit and accumulation of an explosive gas in a room in the house that had been closed for many days. The officer said that after the short circuit, a curtain in the room caught fire and ignited the gas, causing the explosion.

The SHO added that furniture and other stuff in the room were damaged in the fire and the explosion also caused damage to the walls. He explained that the woman had suffered serious burn injuries while her son sustained minor injuries. The officer said experts of the bomb disposal squad had also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit and gas leakage.

Cylinder blast

A woman who was under treatment at hospital after she sustained burn injuries in an explosion at her house in the New Karachi area died on Monday, bringing the death toll to three.

Nousheen Adil, wife of Adil Hussain, had sustained critical burn injuries in an explosion that occurred at her house. She was under treatment at the Burns Ward of Karachiâ€™s Civil Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Earlier, her husband, Adil Hussain, and their minor son, Mazhar, had lost their lives in the explosion. The son had died at the scene while the father had succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital. Police said their remaining two children were fighting for life at the hospital.

A loud explosion had occurred at the house located near Dua Hotel in the New Karachi locality on December 3. Deceased Adil Hussain had recently arrived with family from abroad and had rented the house. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were called in at the property to ascertain the nature of the explosion. In their report, the experts suggested that the explosion had occurred due to the leakage of gas in the house.