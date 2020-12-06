Saleem Mandviwalla’s allegations obstacle in probe: NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the allegations of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla are an obstacle in the investigation.

According to details, NAB has released details of fake accounts case against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla.

A statement issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the allegations of the Deputy Chairman were an impediment and obstruction in the probe which was tantamount to corruption.

According to NAB, Former MD PIA Ejaz Haroon had illegally allotted 12 plots. Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon made a suspicious deal with Abdul Ghani Majeed, receiving Rs 140 million from a fake account with Rs 80 million going to Ejaz Haroon and Rs 60 million to Saleem Mandviwalla.

According to NAB, Saleem Mandviwalla used the account of Mandviwalla Builders to conceal the received money. When NAB started investigating the matter, an attempt was made to show the corruption money as a loan. Saleem Mandviwalla used the money to buy plots in the name of his employee Abdul Qadir Shawani.

NAB said that Saleem Mandviwalla sold the plots and bought shares in the name of another employee with the same amount. He bought 3 million shares of Mangla View for Rs30 million in the name of the employee with his own signature.

It said that Tariq, an employee of Saleem Mandviwalla, who owns millions of shares, is actually a benamidar. Instead of responding to the allegations, Saleem Mandviwalla was hiding behind the business community, NAB said.