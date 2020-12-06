DC office in Haripur closed because of Covid-19 cases

HARIPUR: The office of the deputy commissioner will remain closed for the next five days as his nine subordinates have tested positive for the coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday.

Dr Hasnain Raza Turabi, focal person for the coronavirus pandemic in Haripur, said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had witnessed an unprecedented surge during the last 24 hours. He said that at least 70 patients had tested positive for the coronavirus in the district. He added that nine of them were the employees of the office of deputy commissioner Haripur. He said the nine officials of the DC office and 61 others had been quarantined at home for 14 days.

The official said that the district had so far reported 1401 corona positive cases of whom 112 were under treatment and 1260 had recovered and 29 had died.

He urged the people to observe the standard operating procedures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir confirmed the closure of his office due to the positive coronavirus cases among his nine subordinates.