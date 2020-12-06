KMC employee booked after he hugs officer over not receiving salary

KARACHI : An employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) suffering from Covid-19 was booked on Saturday after he intentionally hugged and kissed a KMC human rights officer at his office for not being paid his salary.

An FIR No 119/20 under the sections 186/506/34 at the City Courts police station was registered on the request of KMC senior director HRM Jamil Farooqui against KMC employee Shahzad Anwar.

In the FIR, the complainant also accused senior journalist Rashid Siddique of being an accomplice, stating that it was the journalist who had advised the Covid-19 patient to hug him for not receiving the salary. “I am working in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as BS-19 officer and discharging my duties as senior director HRM. After Friday prayers, a person, namely Shahzad Anwar working in KMC as Stenographer BS-16 [and] presently awaiting for posting in HRM department KMC, came in my office with some persons and forcibly hugged and kissed me on my neck,” reads the FIR.